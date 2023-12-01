Notable Friday Option Activity: DIS, TTWO, AAL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS), where a total of 82,756 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.7% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 15.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $93 strike call option expiring December 01, 2023, with 5,240 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 524,000 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $93 strike highlighted in orange:

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) options are showing a volume of 10,612 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring December 08, 2023, with 1,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,000 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL) saw options trading volume of 162,947 contracts, representing approximately 16.3 million underlying shares or approximately 51% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 31.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 30,151 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

