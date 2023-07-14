Notable Friday Option Activity: DIS, AMD, TSLA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS), where a total volume of 254,938 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 25.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 189.5% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $91 strike call option expiring July 14, 2023, with 26,426 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $91 strike highlighted in orange:
Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) options are showing a volume of 1.1 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 107.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 173.6% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 61.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring July 14, 2023, with 67,613 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.8 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
And Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) saw options trading volume of 2.1 million contracts, representing approximately 210.6 million underlying shares or approximately 146.5% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 143.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring July 14, 2023, with 250,741 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25.1 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:
