Notable Friday Option Activity: DASH, LW, PSFE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH), where a total of 17,062 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.9% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,464 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 146,400 underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW) saw options trading volume of 8,621 contracts, representing approximately 862,100 underlying shares or approximately 45.6% of LW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 3,609 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 360,900 underlying shares of LW. Below is a chart showing LW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Paysafe Ltd (Symbol: PSFE) saw options trading volume of 1,418 contracts, representing approximately 141,800 underlying shares or approximately 44.8% of PSFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 316,710 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,500 underlying shares of PSFE. Below is a chart showing PSFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DASH options, LW options, or PSFE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

