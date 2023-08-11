Notable Friday Option Activity: DASH, LW, PSFE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH), where a total of 17,062 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.9% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,464 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 146,400 underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW) saw options trading volume of 8,621 contracts, representing approximately 862,100 underlying shares or approximately 45.6% of LW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 3,609 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 360,900 underlying shares of LW. Below is a chart showing LW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
And Paysafe Ltd (Symbol: PSFE) saw options trading volume of 1,418 contracts, representing approximately 141,800 underlying shares or approximately 44.8% of PSFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 316,710 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,500 underlying shares of PSFE. Below is a chart showing PSFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DASH options, LW options, or PSFE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: KPRX market cap history
ANCB Insider Buying
EDUC Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.