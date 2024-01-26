Notable Friday Option Activity: CVX, MRNA, GEF

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX), where a total volume of 43,778 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.2% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 2,132 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 213,200 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) saw options trading volume of 25,631 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 48.3% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $104 strike call option expiring January 26, 2024, with 2,381 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 238,100 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $104 strike highlighted in orange:
And Greif Inc (Symbol: GEF) saw options trading volume of 640 contracts, representing approximately 64,000 underlying shares or approximately 47.1% of GEF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 135,910 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 310 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,000 underlying shares of GEF. Below is a chart showing GEF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
