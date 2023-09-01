Notable Friday Option Activity: CVS, LNG, NBR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS), where a total of 38,601 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.2% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $68 strike call option expiring September 08, 2023, with 8,087 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 808,700 underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $68 strike highlighted in orange:
Cheniere Energy Inc. (Symbol: LNG) options are showing a volume of 5,490 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 549,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.2% of LNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring October 13, 2023, with 1,425 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 142,500 underlying shares of LNG. Below is a chart showing LNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
And Nabors Industries Ltd (Symbol: NBR) saw options trading volume of 615 contracts, representing approximately 61,500 underlying shares or approximately 41.9% of NBR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 146,690 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10,000 underlying shares of NBR. Below is a chart showing NBR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CVS options, LNG options, or NBR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: SCX Average Annual Return
TYME Historical Stock Prices
AMD market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.