Notable Friday Option Activity: CVS, LNG, NBR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS), where a total of 38,601 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.2% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $68 strike call option expiring September 08, 2023, with 8,087 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 808,700 underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $68 strike highlighted in orange:

Cheniere Energy Inc. (Symbol: LNG) options are showing a volume of 5,490 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 549,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.2% of LNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring October 13, 2023, with 1,425 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 142,500 underlying shares of LNG. Below is a chart showing LNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nabors Industries Ltd (Symbol: NBR) saw options trading volume of 615 contracts, representing approximately 61,500 underlying shares or approximately 41.9% of NBR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 146,690 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10,000 underlying shares of NBR. Below is a chart showing NBR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

