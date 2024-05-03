Notable Friday Option Activity: CROX, ARDX, PPC

Ardelyx Inc (Symbol: ARDX) options are showing a volume of 23,299 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.2% of ARDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 3,153 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 315,300 underlying shares of ARDX. Below is a chart showing ARDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:
And Pilgrims Pride Corp. (Symbol: PPC) options are showing a volume of 2,618 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 261,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.7% of PPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 599,610 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $31 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 2,295 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 229,500 underlying shares of PPC. Below is a chart showing PPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CROX options, ARDX options, or PPC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Dow Average Annual Return
Institutional Holders of GASS
PVBC Historical PE Ratio
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.