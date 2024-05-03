News & Insights

Notable Friday Option Activity: CROX, ARDX, PPC

May 03, 2024 — 03:46 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX), where a total of 4,434 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 443,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.7% of CROX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 970,550 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring May 03, 2024, with 822 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,200 underlying shares of CROX. Below is a chart showing CROX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Ardelyx Inc (Symbol: ARDX) options are showing a volume of 23,299 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.2% of ARDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 3,153 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 315,300 underlying shares of ARDX. Below is a chart showing ARDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Pilgrims Pride Corp. (Symbol: PPC) options are showing a volume of 2,618 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 261,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.7% of PPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 599,610 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $31 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 2,295 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 229,500 underlying shares of PPC. Below is a chart showing PPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

