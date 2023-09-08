Notable Friday Option Activity: CR, ACA, IMVT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Crane Co (Symbol: CR), where a total volume of 1,202 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 120,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.7% of CR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 194,710 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,000 underlying shares of CR. Below is a chart showing CR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
Arcosa Inc (Symbol: ACA) saw options trading volume of 1,023 contracts, representing approximately 102,300 underlying shares or approximately 60.7% of ACA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 168,615 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 512 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,200 underlying shares of ACA. Below is a chart showing ACA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
And Immunovant Inc (Symbol: IMVT) saw options trading volume of 8,168 contracts, representing approximately 816,800 underlying shares or approximately 60.1% of IMVT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,522 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,200 underlying shares of IMVT. Below is a chart showing IMVT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
