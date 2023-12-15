Notable Friday Option Activity: CPE, AA, TGT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Callon Petroleum Co. (Symbol: CPE), where a total volume of 16,328 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 99.6% of CPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $29 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 2,603 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 260,300 underlying shares of CPE. Below is a chart showing CPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:

Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA) saw options trading volume of 53,230 contracts, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares or approximately 98.7% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $33 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,900 underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

And Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) saw options trading volume of 39,701 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 87.7% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,311 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 331,100 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CPE options, AA options, or TGT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.