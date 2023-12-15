Notable Friday Option Activity: CPE, AA, TGT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Callon Petroleum Co. (Symbol: CPE), where a total volume of 16,328 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 99.6% of CPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $29 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 2,603 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 260,300 underlying shares of CPE. Below is a chart showing CPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:
Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA) saw options trading volume of 53,230 contracts, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares or approximately 98.7% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $33 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,900 underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:
And Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) saw options trading volume of 39,701 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 87.7% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,311 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 331,100 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CPE options, AA options, or TGT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Top Stocks Held By Daniel Loeb
CLW Price Target
BOOT Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.