Notable Friday Option Activity: COIN, OZK, SPB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN), where a total volume of 174,398 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 17.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 163% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 12,166 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
Bank OZK (Symbol: OZK) options are showing a volume of 13,281 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 149.6% of OZK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 887,995 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 6,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,200 underlying shares of OZK. Below is a chart showing OZK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPB) saw options trading volume of 5,419 contracts, representing approximately 541,900 underlying shares or approximately 102.4% of SPB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 529,225 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 984 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 98,400 underlying shares of SPB. Below is a chart showing SPB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for COIN options, OZK options, or SPB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: ETFs Holding NCT
Institutional Holders of FLL
APC market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.