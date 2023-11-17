Notable Friday Option Activity: COIN, OZK, SPB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN), where a total volume of 174,398 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 17.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 163% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 12,166 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Bank OZK (Symbol: OZK) options are showing a volume of 13,281 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 149.6% of OZK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 887,995 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 6,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,200 underlying shares of OZK. Below is a chart showing OZK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPB) saw options trading volume of 5,419 contracts, representing approximately 541,900 underlying shares or approximately 102.4% of SPB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 529,225 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 984 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 98,400 underlying shares of SPB. Below is a chart showing SPB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

