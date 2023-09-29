Notable Friday Option Activity: COIN, ADBE, MDB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN), where a total volume of 62,710 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 95.1% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring September 29, 2023, with 5,051 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 505,100 underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) saw options trading volume of 29,712 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 92.8% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $520 strike call option expiring September 29, 2023, with 1,852 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 185,200 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $520 strike highlighted in orange:

And MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) saw options trading volume of 13,482 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 92.1% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring September 29, 2023, with 618 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,800 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

