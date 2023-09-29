Notable Friday Option Activity: COIN, ADBE, MDB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN), where a total volume of 62,710 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 95.1% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring September 29, 2023, with 5,051 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 505,100 underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) saw options trading volume of 29,712 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 92.8% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $520 strike call option expiring September 29, 2023, with 1,852 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 185,200 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $520 strike highlighted in orange:
And MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) saw options trading volume of 13,482 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 92.1% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring September 29, 2023, with 618 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,800 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for COIN options, ADBE options, or MDB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CINR
YCBD Stock Predictions
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding MFUS
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.