Notable Friday Option Activity: CMA, PTEN, F

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Comerica, Inc. (Symbol: CMA), where a total volume of 6,851 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 685,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.7% of CMA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,317 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 231,700 underlying shares of CMA. Below is a chart showing CMA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (Symbol: PTEN) saw options trading volume of 28,785 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 42.7% of PTEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 28,060 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of PTEN. Below is a chart showing PTEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F) options are showing a volume of 208,540 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 20.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.3% of F's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 49.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8.50 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 28,851 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of F. Below is a chart showing F's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CMA options, PTEN options, or F options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
