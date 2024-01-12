Notable Friday Option Activity: CEIX, OSCR, PLTR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CONSOL Energy Inc (Symbol: CEIX), where a total volume of 2,282 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 228,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.7% of CEIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 534,185 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 534 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,400 underlying shares of CEIX. Below is a chart showing CEIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Oscar Health Inc (Symbol: OSCR) options are showing a volume of 10,770 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.5% of OSCR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 3,554 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 355,400 underlying shares of OSCR. Below is a chart showing OSCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) saw options trading volume of 198,281 contracts, representing approximately 19.8 million underlying shares or approximately 42.4% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 46.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring January 12, 2024, with 33,446 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

