Notable Friday Option Activity: CALX, CAR, SPB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Calix Inc (Symbol: CALX), where a total volume of 3,957 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 395,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 71.5% of CALX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 553,075 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 3,513 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 351,300 underlying shares of CALX. Below is a chart showing CALX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR) saw options trading volume of 2,684 contracts, representing approximately 268,400 underlying shares or approximately 70.4% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 381,195 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring June 09, 2023, with 124 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12,400 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

And Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPB) options are showing a volume of 7,876 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 787,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70% of SPB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 3,455 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 345,500 underlying shares of SPB. Below is a chart showing SPB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

