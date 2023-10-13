Notable Friday Option Activity: CABA, ACDC, WMT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cabaletta Bio Inc (Symbol: CABA), where a total of 6,763 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 676,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 68.1% of CABA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 993,450 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 4,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,100 underlying shares of CABA. Below is a chart showing CABA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

ProFrac Holding Corp (Symbol: ACDC) saw options trading volume of 4,286 contracts, representing approximately 428,600 underlying shares or approximately 67.8% of ACDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 631,830 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 2,228 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 222,800 underlying shares of ACDC. Below is a chart showing ACDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) saw options trading volume of 40,566 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 66.9% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 15,049 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

