Notable Friday Option Activity: BYND, SPHR, LRCX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Beyond Meat Inc (Symbol: BYND), where a total volume of 15,215 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 82.8% of BYND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 4,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,500 underlying shares of BYND. Below is a chart showing BYND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
Sphere Entertainment Co (Symbol: SPHR) saw options trading volume of 3,335 contracts, representing approximately 333,500 underlying shares or approximately 81.2% of SPHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 410,880 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 2,103 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,300 underlying shares of SPHR. Below is a chart showing SPHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) saw options trading volume of 9,123 contracts, representing approximately 912,300 underlying shares or approximately 80.7% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $650 strike call option expiring September 29, 2023, with 540 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,000 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $650 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BYND options, SPHR options, or LRCX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: INDP Videos
ARDX Stock Predictions
THC Split History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.