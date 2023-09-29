Notable Friday Option Activity: BYND, SPHR, LRCX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Beyond Meat Inc (Symbol: BYND), where a total volume of 15,215 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 82.8% of BYND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 4,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,500 underlying shares of BYND. Below is a chart showing BYND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Sphere Entertainment Co (Symbol: SPHR) saw options trading volume of 3,335 contracts, representing approximately 333,500 underlying shares or approximately 81.2% of SPHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 410,880 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 2,103 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,300 underlying shares of SPHR. Below is a chart showing SPHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) saw options trading volume of 9,123 contracts, representing approximately 912,300 underlying shares or approximately 80.7% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $650 strike call option expiring September 29, 2023, with 540 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,000 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $650 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BYND options, SPHR options, or LRCX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.