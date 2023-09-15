Notable Friday Option Activity: BX, PPC, GKOS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX), where a total of 62,749 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 120% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 8,994 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 899,400 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Pilgrims Pride Corp. (Symbol: PPC) saw options trading volume of 5,819 contracts, representing approximately 581,900 underlying shares or approximately 105.1% of PPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 553,410 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $29 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,901 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 190,100 underlying shares of PPC. Below is a chart showing PPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:

And Glaukos Corp (Symbol: GKOS) options are showing a volume of 3,267 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 326,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 99.5% of GKOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 328,420 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,197 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 119,700 underlying shares of GKOS. Below is a chart showing GKOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BX options, PPC options, or GKOS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

