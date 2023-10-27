Notable Friday Option Activity: BX, MPW, NOC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX), where a total of 17,286 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.7% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,157 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,700 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW) options are showing a volume of 55,134 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.6% of MPW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring October 27, 2023, with 11,418 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of MPW. Below is a chart showing MPW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
And Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC) options are showing a volume of 4,642 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 464,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.2% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $510 strike call option expiring November 03, 2023, with 235 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 23,500 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $510 strike highlighted in orange:
