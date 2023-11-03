Notable Friday Option Activity: BOWL, U, MA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Bowlero Corp (Symbol: BOWL), where a total volume of 12,085 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65.9% of BOWL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 6,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,800 underlying shares of BOWL. Below is a chart showing BOWL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U) options are showing a volume of 61,768 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.3% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 20,807 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:
And Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) options are showing a volume of 17,894 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.4% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $410 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,420 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 142,000 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BOWL options, U options, or MA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
