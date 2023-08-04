Notable Friday Option Activity: BKNG, CMG, NFLX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG), where a total volume of 19,927 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 631.3% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 315,645 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3200 strike call option expiring August 04, 2023, with 585 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 58,500 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3200 strike highlighted in orange:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) options are showing a volume of 7,135 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 713,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 198.7% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 359,155 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1900 strike put option expiring August 04, 2023, with 258 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,800 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1900 strike highlighted in orange:

And Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) options are showing a volume of 159,842 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 187.9% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $435 strike call option expiring August 04, 2023, with 15,551 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $435 strike highlighted in orange:

