Notable Friday Option Activity: BKNG, CMG, NFLX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG), where a total volume of 19,927 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 631.3% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 315,645 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3200 strike call option expiring August 04, 2023, with 585 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 58,500 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3200 strike highlighted in orange:
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) options are showing a volume of 7,135 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 713,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 198.7% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 359,155 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1900 strike put option expiring August 04, 2023, with 258 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,800 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1900 strike highlighted in orange:
And Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) options are showing a volume of 159,842 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 187.9% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $435 strike call option expiring August 04, 2023, with 15,551 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $435 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BKNG options, CMG options, or NFLX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Institutional Holders of CHPT
Institutional Holders of DFAS
CCCR shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.