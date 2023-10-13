Notable Friday Option Activity: BDC, UBER, KIDS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Belden Inc (Symbol: BDC), where a total volume of 1,361 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 136,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66.9% of BDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 203,435 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 517 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,700 underlying shares of BDC. Below is a chart showing BDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) saw options trading volume of 103,293 contracts, representing approximately 10.3 million underlying shares or approximately 65.9% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 5,836 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 583,600 underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And OrthoPediatrics Corp (Symbol: KIDS) saw options trading volume of 845 contracts, representing approximately 84,500 underlying shares or approximately 65.4% of KIDS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 129,130 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of KIDS. Below is a chart showing KIDS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
