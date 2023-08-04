Notable Friday Option Activity: BALY, FND, GSAT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Bally's Corp (Symbol: BALY), where a total volume of 1,949 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 194,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 87.5% of BALY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 222,695 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 914 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 91,400 underlying shares of BALY. Below is a chart showing BALY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (Symbol: FND) saw options trading volume of 10,541 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 84.6% of FND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 6,637 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 663,700 underlying shares of FND. Below is a chart showing FND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Globalstar Inc (Symbol: GSAT) saw options trading volume of 21,784 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 80.8% of GSAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1.50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 13,421 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of GSAT. Below is a chart showing GSAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1.50 strike highlighted in orange:

