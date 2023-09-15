Notable Friday Option Activity: AZO, WEST, SNOW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO), where a total volume of 797 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 79,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.5% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 127,585 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2540 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 66 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6,600 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2540 strike highlighted in orange:

Westrock Coffee Co (Symbol: WEST) options are showing a volume of 1,480 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 148,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.5% of WEST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 248,615 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 567 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,700 underlying shares of WEST. Below is a chart showing WEST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) saw options trading volume of 30,212 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 57.2% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 3,150 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 315,000 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

