Notable Friday Option Activity: AZO, F, PYPL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO), where a total volume of 1,234 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 123,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 81% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 152,340 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2500 strike call option expiring May 26, 2023, with 205 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,500 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2500 strike highlighted in orange:
Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F) saw options trading volume of 421,514 contracts, representing approximately 42.2 million underlying shares or approximately 72.9% of F's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 57.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring May 26, 2023, with 46,157 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares of F. Below is a chart showing F's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:
And PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) options are showing a volume of 142,112 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 14.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.7% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 13,865 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:
