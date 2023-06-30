Notable Friday Option Activity: AXP, KHC, BLK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP), where a total of 13,464 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.6% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,141 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 214,100 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC) options are showing a volume of 34,874 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.2% of KHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35.50 strike call option expiring June 30, 2023, with 20,137 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of KHC. Below is a chart showing KHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) options are showing a volume of 2,475 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 247,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.4% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 583,705 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $710 strike call option expiring July 28, 2023, with 180 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 18,000 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $710 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AXP options, KHC options, or BLK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
