Notable Friday Option Activity: AXP, FICO, STZ

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP), where a total of 13,049 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.4% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $182.50 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,836 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 183,600 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $182.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Fair Isaac Corp (Symbol: FICO) options are showing a volume of 792 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 79,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.3% of FICO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 182,995 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1190 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 246 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 24,600 underlying shares of FICO. Below is a chart showing FICO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1190 strike highlighted in orange:
And Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) saw options trading volume of 5,673 contracts, representing approximately 567,300 underlying shares or approximately 42.9% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $265 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 1,166 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 116,600 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $265 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AXP options, FICO options, or STZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
