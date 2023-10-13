Notable Friday Option Activity: AVY, BMY, HAS

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Avery Dennison Corp (Symbol: AVY), where a total of 2,459 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 245,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.3% of AVY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 499,110 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 2,350 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 235,000 underlying shares of AVY. Below is a chart showing AVY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY) options are showing a volume of 48,920 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46% of BMY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 12,950 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of BMY. Below is a chart showing BMY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS) saw options trading volume of 6,958 contracts, representing approximately 695,800 underlying shares or approximately 45.2% of HAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 2,917 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 291,700 underlying shares of HAS. Below is a chart showing HAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AVY options, BMY options, or HAS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.