News & Insights

Markets
AVGO

Notable Friday Option Activity: AVGO, LLY, LRCX

December 15, 2023 — 01:21 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), where a total of 157,441 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 15.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 333.2% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1150 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 13,969 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) options are showing a volume of 36,955 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 128.4% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $580 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,229 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 122,900 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $580 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) saw options trading volume of 12,054 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 125.3% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 962,340 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $775 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 737 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,700 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $775 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AVGO options, LLY options, or LRCX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Ken Griffin Stock Picks
 INPX Split History
 Funds Holding SLA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AVGO
LLY
LRCX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.