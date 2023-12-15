Notable Friday Option Activity: AVGO, LLY, LRCX

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), where a total of 157,441 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 15.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 333.2% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1150 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 13,969 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1150 strike highlighted in orange:
Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) options are showing a volume of 36,955 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 128.4% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $580 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,229 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 122,900 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $580 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) saw options trading volume of 12,054 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 125.3% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 962,340 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $775 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 737 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,700 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $775 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AVGO options, LLY options, or LRCX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
