Notable Friday Option Activity: APLS, TKO, EL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: APLS), where a total volume of 9,665 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 966,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.1% of APLS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 2,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,000 underlying shares of APLS. Below is a chart showing APLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
TKO Group Holdings Inc (Symbol: TKO) saw options trading volume of 3,912 contracts, representing approximately 391,200 underlying shares or approximately 40.8% of TKO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 959,155 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 1,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,000 underlying shares of TKO. Below is a chart showing TKO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
And Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL) saw options trading volume of 6,959 contracts, representing approximately 695,900 underlying shares or approximately 40.7% of EL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 714 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 71,400 underlying shares of EL. Below is a chart showing EL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for APLS options, TKO options, or EL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: LVLU YTD Return
RUM Stock Predictions
AER Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.