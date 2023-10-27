News & Insights

Notable Friday Option Activity: APLS, TKO, EL

October 27, 2023 — 03:36 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: APLS), where a total volume of 9,665 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 966,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.1% of APLS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 2,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,000 underlying shares of APLS. Below is a chart showing APLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

TKO Group Holdings Inc (Symbol: TKO) saw options trading volume of 3,912 contracts, representing approximately 391,200 underlying shares or approximately 40.8% of TKO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 959,155 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 1,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,000 underlying shares of TKO. Below is a chart showing TKO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL) saw options trading volume of 6,959 contracts, representing approximately 695,900 underlying shares or approximately 40.7% of EL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 714 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 71,400 underlying shares of EL. Below is a chart showing EL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

