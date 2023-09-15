Notable Friday Option Activity: APLS, DECK, PACB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: APLS), where a total of 11,547 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.2% of APLS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 3,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 360,000 underlying shares of APLS. Below is a chart showing APLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Deckers Outdoor Corp. (Symbol: DECK) saw options trading volume of 1,603 contracts, representing approximately 160,300 underlying shares or approximately 44% of DECK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 364,520 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $510 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 311 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,100 underlying shares of DECK. Below is a chart showing DECK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $510 strike highlighted in orange:

And Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (Symbol: PACB) options are showing a volume of 15,212 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.7% of PACB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of PACB. Below is a chart showing PACB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

