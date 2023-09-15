Notable Friday Option Activity: APLS, DECK, PACB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: APLS), where a total of 11,547 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.2% of APLS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 3,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 360,000 underlying shares of APLS. Below is a chart showing APLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
Deckers Outdoor Corp. (Symbol: DECK) saw options trading volume of 1,603 contracts, representing approximately 160,300 underlying shares or approximately 44% of DECK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 364,520 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $510 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 311 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,100 underlying shares of DECK. Below is a chart showing DECK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $510 strike highlighted in orange:
And Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (Symbol: PACB) options are showing a volume of 15,212 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.7% of PACB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of PACB. Below is a chart showing PACB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for APLS options, DECK options, or PACB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Institutional Holders of FTNT
DDD Options Chain
DWMC Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.