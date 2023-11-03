Notable Friday Option Activity: ANF, X, VLO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Symbol: ANF), where a total volume of 8,376 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 837,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.2% of ANF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 3,540 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 354,000 underlying shares of ANF. Below is a chart showing ANF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X) options are showing a volume of 28,119 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.1% of X's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 5,091 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 509,100 underlying shares of X. Below is a chart showing X's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) saw options trading volume of 19,314 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 57.7% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 3,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,300 underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

