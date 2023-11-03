News & Insights

Notable Friday Option Activity: ANF, X, VLO

November 03, 2023 — 03:47 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Symbol: ANF), where a total volume of 8,376 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 837,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.2% of ANF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 3,540 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 354,000 underlying shares of ANF. Below is a chart showing ANF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X) options are showing a volume of 28,119 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.1% of X's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 5,091 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 509,100 underlying shares of X. Below is a chart showing X's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) saw options trading volume of 19,314 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 57.7% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 3,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,300 underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ANF options, X options, or VLO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
