News & Insights

Markets
AMD

Notable Friday Option Activity: AMD, WYNN, DG

September 15, 2023 — 01:24 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD), where a total volume of 500,665 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 50.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 89.1% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 56.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $104 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 40,207 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $104 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) saw options trading volume of 14,664 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 81.2% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 2,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,600 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG) options are showing a volume of 31,117 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.5% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring September 29, 2023, with 2,860 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 286,000 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AMD options, WYNN options, or DG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Stocks Crossing Below Their 200 Day Moving Average
 Funds Holding CET
 GENX Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMD
WYNN
DG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.