Notable Friday Option Activity: AMD, WYNN, DG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD), where a total volume of 500,665 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 50.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 89.1% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 56.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $104 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 40,207 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $104 strike highlighted in orange:

Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) saw options trading volume of 14,664 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 81.2% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 2,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,600 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG) options are showing a volume of 31,117 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.5% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring September 29, 2023, with 2,860 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 286,000 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMD options, WYNN options, or DG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.