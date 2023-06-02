Notable Friday Option Activity: AMBA, PYPL, OSTK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ambarella, Inc. (Symbol: AMBA), where a total of 5,261 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 526,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.9% of AMBA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 774,880 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $71 strike put option expiring June 09, 2023, with 305 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,500 underlying shares of AMBA. Below is a chart showing AMBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $71 strike highlighted in orange:
PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) options are showing a volume of 159,098 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.7% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $64 strike call option expiring June 02, 2023, with 13,160 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $64 strike highlighted in orange:
And Overstock.com Inc (Symbol: OSTK) saw options trading volume of 6,757 contracts, representing approximately 675,700 underlying shares or approximately 66.2% of OSTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,307 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,700 underlying shares of OSTK. Below is a chart showing OSTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
