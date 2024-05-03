Notable Friday Option Activity: AKAM, HIMS, PTON

Hims & Hers Health Inc (Symbol: HIMS) options are showing a volume of 23,747 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.9% of HIMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring May 10, 2024, with 3,862 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 386,200 underlying shares of HIMS. Below is a chart showing HIMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:
And Peloton Interactive Inc (Symbol: PTON) options are showing a volume of 83,318 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.8% of PTON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3.50 strike call option expiring May 03, 2024, with 6,227 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 622,700 underlying shares of PTON. Below is a chart showing PTON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3.50 strike highlighted in orange:
