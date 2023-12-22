Notable Friday Option Activity: AIR, LITE, FSLR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AAR Corp (Symbol: AIR), where a total volume of 1,260 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 126,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.2% of AIR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 285,150 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 348 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 34,800 underlying shares of AIR. Below is a chart showing AIR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Lumentum Holdings Inc (Symbol: LITE) saw options trading volume of 4,859 contracts, representing approximately 485,900 underlying shares or approximately 44.2% of LITE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 1,975 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 197,500 underlying shares of LITE. Below is a chart showing LITE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) options are showing a volume of 12,192 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.7% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $172.50 strike call option expiring December 22, 2023, with 960 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 96,000 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $172.50 strike highlighted in orange:

