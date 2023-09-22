Notable Friday Option Activity: AI, MRTX, MS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI), where a total of 52,063 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.7% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring September 22, 2023, with 6,833 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 683,300 underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
Mirati Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: MRTX) saw options trading volume of 5,132 contracts, representing approximately 513,200 underlying shares or approximately 47.6% of MRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,204 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,400 underlying shares of MRTX. Below is a chart showing MRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) saw options trading volume of 31,966 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 46.6% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 2,521 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 252,100 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AI options, MRTX options, or MS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Funds Holding SQNM
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding KNL
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding NJUL
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.