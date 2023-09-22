Notable Friday Option Activity: AI, MRTX, MS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI), where a total of 52,063 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.7% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring September 22, 2023, with 6,833 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 683,300 underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Mirati Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: MRTX) saw options trading volume of 5,132 contracts, representing approximately 513,200 underlying shares or approximately 47.6% of MRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,204 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,400 underlying shares of MRTX. Below is a chart showing MRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) saw options trading volume of 31,966 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 46.6% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 2,521 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 252,100 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AI options, MRTX options, or MS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.