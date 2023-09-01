Notable Friday Option Activity: AFRM, GDOT, BTU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM), where a total volume of 106,188 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 10.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 64.5% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike put option expiring September 01, 2023, with 7,231 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 723,100 underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:
Green Dot Corp (Symbol: GDOT) saw options trading volume of 2,089 contracts, representing approximately 208,900 underlying shares or approximately 62.5% of GDOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 334,095 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 2,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,100 underlying shares of GDOT. Below is a chart showing GDOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU) options are showing a volume of 17,590 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.2% of BTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 4,729 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 472,900 underlying shares of BTU. Below is a chart showing BTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:
