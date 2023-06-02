News & Insights

Notable Friday Option Activity: ADI, VZ, UAL

June 02, 2023 — 02:20 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Analog Devices Inc (Symbol: ADI), where a total volume of 42,168 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 102.2% of ADI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 20,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of ADI. Below is a chart showing ADI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ) saw options trading volume of 158,915 contracts, representing approximately 15.9 million underlying shares or approximately 82.7% of VZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 7,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 701,300 underlying shares of VZ. Below is a chart showing VZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) options are showing a volume of 49,977 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.1% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $48 strike call option expiring June 02, 2023, with 12,404 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:

