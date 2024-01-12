News & Insights

Notable Friday Option Activity: ABNB, ETRN, OZK

January 12, 2024 — 03:42 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB), where a total of 23,302 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.7% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,207 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,700 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Equitrans Midstream Corp (Symbol: ETRN) saw options trading volume of 18,711 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 52.6% of ETRN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 4,386 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 438,600 underlying shares of ETRN. Below is a chart showing ETRN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bank OZK (Symbol: OZK) saw options trading volume of 5,975 contracts, representing approximately 597,500 underlying shares or approximately 51.9% of OZK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,000 underlying shares of OZK. Below is a chart showing OZK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ABNB options, ETRN options, or OZK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
