Notable Friday Option Activity: ABNB, ETRN, OZK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB), where a total of 23,302 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.7% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,207 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,700 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
Equitrans Midstream Corp (Symbol: ETRN) saw options trading volume of 18,711 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 52.6% of ETRN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 4,386 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 438,600 underlying shares of ETRN. Below is a chart showing ETRN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:
And Bank OZK (Symbol: OZK) saw options trading volume of 5,975 contracts, representing approximately 597,500 underlying shares or approximately 51.9% of OZK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,000 underlying shares of OZK. Below is a chart showing OZK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
