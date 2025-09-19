Markets
HRTG

Notable Friday Option Activity: HRTG, COOP, MDB

September 19, 2025 — 03:19 pm EDT

September 19, 2025 — 03:19 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (Symbol: HRTG), where a total volume of 2,601 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 260,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66.9% of HRTG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 389,035 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 744 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,400 underlying shares of HRTG. Below is a chart showing HRTG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Mr Cooper Group Inc (Symbol: COOP) saw options trading volume of 5,003 contracts, representing approximately 500,300 underlying shares or approximately 65% of COOP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 769,735 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,157 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,700 underlying shares of COOP. Below is a chart showing COOP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

And MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) options are showing a volume of 26,324 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.1% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 2,335 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 233,500 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HRTG options, COOP options, or MDB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

