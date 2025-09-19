Notable Friday Option Activity: HRTG, COOP, MDB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (Symbol: HRTG), where a total volume of 2,601 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 260,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66.9% of HRTG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 389,035 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025 , with 744 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,400 underlying shares of HRTG. Below is a chart showing HRTG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Mr Cooper Group Inc (Symbol: COOP) saw options trading volume of 5,003 contracts, representing approximately 500,300 underlying shares or approximately 65% of COOP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 769,735 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,157 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,700 underlying shares of COOP. Below is a chart showing COOP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

And MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) options are showing a volume of 26,324 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.1% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 2,335 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 233,500 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

