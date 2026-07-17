Notable Friday Option Activity: FIGS, CRWV, CGON

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in FIGS Inc (Symbol: FIGS), where a total volume of 24,371 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 75.5% of FIGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026 , with 12,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of FIGS. Below is a chart showing FIGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Coreweave Inc (Symbol: CRWV) saw options trading volume of 211,411 contracts, representing approximately 21.1 million underlying shares or approximately 73.7% of CRWV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 17,629 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of CRWV. Below is a chart showing CRWV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And CG Oncology Inc (Symbol: CGON) options are showing a volume of 8,915 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 891,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.5% of CGON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 8,799 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 879,900 underlying shares of CGON. Below is a chart showing CGON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FIGS options, CRWV options, or CGON options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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Further FIGS Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.