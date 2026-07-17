Markets
FIGS

Notable Friday Option Activity: FIGS, CRWV, CGON

July 17, 2026 — 03:31 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in FIGS Inc (Symbol: FIGS), where a total volume of 24,371 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 75.5% of FIGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 12,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of FIGS. Below is a chart showing FIGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Coreweave Inc (Symbol: CRWV) saw options trading volume of 211,411 contracts, representing approximately 21.1 million underlying shares or approximately 73.7% of CRWV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 17,629 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of CRWV. Below is a chart showing CRWV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And CG Oncology Inc (Symbol: CGON) options are showing a volume of 8,915 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 891,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.5% of CGON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 8,799 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 879,900 underlying shares of CGON. Below is a chart showing CGON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for FIGS options, CRWV options, or CGON options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further FIGS Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Institutional Holders of FIGS-> FIGS market cap history-> The Ten Worst ETF Performers-> More articles by this source->

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CGON

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