Notable Friday Option Activity: CELH, RDDT, XPO

Reddit Inc (Symbol: RDDT) options are showing a volume of 45,983 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.3% of RDDT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $247.50 strike call option expiring September 26, 2025, with 3,987 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 398,700 underlying shares of RDDT. Below is a chart showing RDDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $247.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And XPO Inc (Symbol: XPO) options are showing a volume of 8,074 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 807,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78% of XPO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 7,069 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 706,900 underlying shares of XPO. Below is a chart showing XPO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CELH options, RDDT options, or XPO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
