Notable Friday Option Activity: CELH, RDDT, XPO

September 26, 2025 — 03:19 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH), where a total volume of 49,279 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 84.5% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $59 strike call option expiring October 03, 2025, with 8,260 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 826,000 underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $59 strike highlighted in orange:

Reddit Inc (Symbol: RDDT) options are showing a volume of 45,983 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.3% of RDDT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $247.50 strike call option expiring September 26, 2025, with 3,987 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 398,700 underlying shares of RDDT. Below is a chart showing RDDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $247.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And XPO Inc (Symbol: XPO) options are showing a volume of 8,074 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 807,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78% of XPO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 7,069 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 706,900 underlying shares of XPO. Below is a chart showing XPO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CELH options, RDDT options, or XPO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

