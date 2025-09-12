Markets
CBL

Notable Friday Option Activity: CBL, RH, CCI

September 12, 2025 — 08:12 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CBL & Associates Properties Inc (Symbol: CBL), where a total volume of 24,086 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 2168.8% of CBL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 111,055 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25.20 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 12,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of CBL. Below is a chart showing CBL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25.20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

RH (Symbol: RH) saw options trading volume of 53,982 contracts, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares or approximately 474.8% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $217.50 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 2,070 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 207,000 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $217.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Crown Castle Inc (Symbol: CCI) saw options trading volume of 162,823 contracts, representing approximately 16.3 million underlying shares or approximately 432.7% of CCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 53,772 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares of CCI. Below is a chart showing CCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CBL options, RH options, or CCI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 BIL Historical Stock Prices
 OCUL market cap history
 Super Micro Computer YTD Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
BIL Historical Stock Prices-> OCUL market cap history-> Super Micro Computer YTD Return-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CBL
RH
CCI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.