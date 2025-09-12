Notable Friday Option Activity: CBL, RH, CCI

RH (Symbol: RH) saw options trading volume of 53,982 contracts, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares or approximately 474.8% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $217.50 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 2,070 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 207,000 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $217.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Crown Castle Inc (Symbol: CCI) saw options trading volume of 162,823 contracts, representing approximately 16.3 million underlying shares or approximately 432.7% of CCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 53,772 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares of CCI. Below is a chart showing CCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CBL options, RH options, or CCI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
