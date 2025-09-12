Notable Friday Option Activity: CBL, RH, CCI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CBL & Associates Properties Inc (Symbol: CBL), where a total volume of 24,086 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 2168.8% of CBL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 111,055 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25.20 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025 , with 12,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of CBL. Below is a chart showing CBL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25.20 strike highlighted in orange:

RH (Symbol: RH) saw options trading volume of 53,982 contracts, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares or approximately 474.8% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $217.50 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 2,070 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 207,000 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $217.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Crown Castle Inc (Symbol: CCI) saw options trading volume of 162,823 contracts, representing approximately 16.3 million underlying shares or approximately 432.7% of CCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 53,772 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares of CCI. Below is a chart showing CCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

