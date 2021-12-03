Notable Friday Option Activity: Z, SPWH, DIS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z), where a total volume of 82,411 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 93.3% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57 strike put option expiring December 03, 2021, with 6,072 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 607,200 underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57 strike highlighted in orange:

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPWH) saw options trading volume of 3,780 contracts, representing approximately 378,000 underlying shares or approximately 88.7% of SPWH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 426,185 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,844 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 184,400 underlying shares of SPWH. Below is a chart showing SPWH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) saw options trading volume of 159,857 contracts, representing approximately 16.0 million underlying shares or approximately 88.3% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring December 03, 2021, with 9,276 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 927,600 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

