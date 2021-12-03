Notable Friday Option Activity: Z, SPWH, DIS

Markets
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z), where a total volume of 82,411 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 93.3% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57 strike put option expiring December 03, 2021, with 6,072 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 607,200 underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPWH) saw options trading volume of 3,780 contracts, representing approximately 378,000 underlying shares or approximately 88.7% of SPWH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 426,185 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,844 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 184,400 underlying shares of SPWH. Below is a chart showing SPWH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) saw options trading volume of 159,857 contracts, representing approximately 16.0 million underlying shares or approximately 88.3% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring December 03, 2021, with 9,276 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 927,600 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

