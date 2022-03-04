Notable Friday Option Activity: URI, PYPL, MAR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI), where a total volume of 2,595 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 259,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.7% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 622,295 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 329 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,900 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:
PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) options are showing a volume of 118,698 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.7% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 15,789 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
And Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR) saw options trading volume of 11,738 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 41.5% of MAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 1,531 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,100 underlying shares of MAR. Below is a chart showing MAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for URI options, PYPL options, or MAR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
