Notable Friday Option Activity: TSLA, AAPL, COST

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total of 1.1 million contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 113.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 397.9% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 28.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $900 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 94,369 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9.4 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $900 strike highlighted in orange:
Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) saw options trading volume of 1.0 million contracts, representing approximately 104.6 million underlying shares or approximately 157.3% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 66.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $172.50 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 94,744 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9.5 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $172.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) options are showing a volume of 22,258 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 111% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $550 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 2,098 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,800 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TSLA options, AAPL options, or COST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
