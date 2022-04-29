Notable Friday Option Activity: SEDG, CVS, XOM

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in SolarEdge Technologies Inc (Symbol: SEDG), where a total of 3,865 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 386,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.8% of SEDG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 902,715 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 1,219 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,900 underlying shares of SEDG. Below is a chart showing SEDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) saw options trading volume of 23,115 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 42.3% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $94 strike put option expiring May 06, 2022, with 1,343 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 134,300 underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $94 strike highlighted in orange:
And Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) saw options trading volume of 103,748 contracts, representing approximately 10.4 million underlying shares or approximately 41.6% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $88 strike call option expiring April 29, 2022, with 8,468 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 846,800 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $88 strike highlighted in orange:
