Notable Friday Option Activity: SAVA, SRPT, MA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cassava Sciences Inc (Symbol: SAVA), where a total volume of 9,389 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 938,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67.7% of SAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 957 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,700 underlying shares of SAVA. Below is a chart showing SAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SRPT) options are showing a volume of 4,520 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 452,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.1% of SRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 673,145 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,104 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,400 underlying shares of SRPT. Below is a chart showing SRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) options are showing a volume of 19,772 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 831 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,100 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:
