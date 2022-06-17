Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: SAVA, SRPT, MA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cassava Sciences Inc (Symbol: SAVA), where a total volume of 9,389 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 938,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67.7% of SAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 957 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,700 underlying shares of SAVA. Below is a chart showing SAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SRPT) options are showing a volume of 4,520 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 452,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.1% of SRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 673,145 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,104 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,400 underlying shares of SRPT. Below is a chart showing SRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) options are showing a volume of 19,772 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 831 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,100 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

