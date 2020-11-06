Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: REGN, BA, PYPL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN), where a total volume of 5,412 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 541,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 64.7% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 836,895 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike put option expiring November 20, 2020, with 210 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 21,000 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 93,899 contracts, representing approximately 9.4 million underlying shares or approximately 63.4% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $157.50 strike call option expiring November 06, 2020, with 6,351 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 635,100 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $157.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) saw options trading volume of 66,857 contracts, representing approximately 6.7 million underlying shares or approximately 61.6% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 6,152 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 615,200 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

