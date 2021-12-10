Notable Friday Option Activity: QS, ALGN, SPCE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in QuantumScape Corp (Symbol: QS), where a total of 53,364 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.1% of QS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 14,121 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of QS. Below is a chart showing QS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) saw options trading volume of 1,968 contracts, representing approximately 196,800 underlying shares or approximately 42.9% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 459,045 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $360 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 588 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 58,800 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

And Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPCE) options are showing a volume of 45,535 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.6% of SPCE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 5,768 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 576,800 underlying shares of SPCE. Below is a chart showing SPCE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

