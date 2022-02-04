Notable Friday Option Activity: NVDA, OXY, EQIX

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA), where a total of 346,122 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 34.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 64.5% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 53.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $245 strike call option expiring February 04, 2022, with 21,380 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:
Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) options are showing a volume of 106,828 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.1% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42 strike call option expiring February 04, 2022, with 18,179 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:
And Equinix Inc (Symbol: EQIX) options are showing a volume of 2,400 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 240,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.9% of EQIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 462,820 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $560 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 1,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,000 underlying shares of EQIX. Below is a chart showing EQIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $560 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NVDA options, OXY options, or EQIX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
